BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Central Reg. at Southern
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Pleasantville vs. Doane Academy at Burlington City
Bridgeton at Cape May Tech
ACIT at Atlantic City
Oakcrest vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Absegami vs. St. Joseph at Hammonton Lake Park
Vineland at Holy Spirit
Hammonton at Millville
Mainland at St. Augustine
People are also reading…
Atlantic City at Buena
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Central Reg. at Southern
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Our Lady of Mercy
Colts Neck at Barnegat
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Toms River East at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Millville at Absegami
Buena at Bridgeton
St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cedar Creek at Hammonton
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
Middle Twp. at Mainland
Atlantic City at Ocean City
Cumberland at Clearview
Wildwood vs. Pennsville at Fox Park
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine at Episcopal Academy
4 p.m.
Millville at Cedar Creek
Sterling at Oakcrest
Atlantic City vs. Middle Twp. at Shunpike Athletic Fields
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Gloucester Catholic at Absegami
Ocean City at Camden Catholic
Trinity Hall at Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Absegami vs. ACIT at Buena Vista Country Club
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Central Reg. at Ocean Acres Country Club
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Millville vs. Mainland at Linwood County Club
Lacey Twp. vs. Central Reg. at Cedar Creek Golf Course
GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Wall Twp. at Spring Meadows Country Club
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Shawnee at Atlantis Golf Club
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Delsea at Running Deer Golf Club
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood Catholic at Buena
St. Joseph at Cedar Creek
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
ACIT vs. Oakcrest at Hammonton
Atlantic City vs. Bridgeton at Lower Cape May
Ocean City at Mainland
Cumberland at Highland
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Absegami
ACIT at Pleasantville
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine
5:15 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River North
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Middle Twp. at Memorial Field
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.