High school schedule for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Absegami
St. Augustine at ACIT
Lower Cape May at Buena
Bridgeton at Cape May Tech
Mainland at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Vineland at Millville
Oakcrest at St. Joseph
Pleasantville vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field
Hammonton vs. Atlantic City at Chelsea Heights Field
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Memorial
4 p.m.
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
Atlantic City at Mainland
4:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Vineland at Gittone Stadium
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Toms River South at Southern
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henley Field
Lower Cape May at Bridgeton
Cape May Tech at Buena
Pleasantville at Camden Tech
Millville at Hammonton
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
Absegami at Mainland
ACIT at Our Lady of Mercy
Oakcrest at St. Joseph
Atlantic City at Vineland
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Ocean City at Bridgeton
Millville vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland
Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Manchester Twp.
Lakewood at Pinelands
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. Atlantic City at Ocean City
St. Augustine vs. Vineland at Millville
Donovan Catholic v. Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Lakewood
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Pleasantville
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
11 a.m.
CAL Tournament first round
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Wildwood at Highland
Brick Twp. at Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club
Mainland vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club
Absegami vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough's Emerald Golf Links
Lower Cape May vs. Cape May County Tech at Union League National
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Clearview vs. Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Buena Vista Golf Course
Cumberland vs. Lenape at Ramblewood Golf
BOYS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Atlantis Golf Course
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Deptford Township at Running Deer Golf Club
Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Bey Lea Golf Course
