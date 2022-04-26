 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

On April 21 2022, in Absecon, Holy Spirit baseball hosts St.Augustine.

BASEBALL

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Absegami

St. Augustine at ACIT

Lower Cape May at Buena

Bridgeton at Cape May Tech

Mainland at Cedar Creek

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Vineland at Millville

Oakcrest at St. Joseph

Pleasantville vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field

Hammonton vs. Atlantic City at Chelsea Heights Field

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Memorial

4 p.m.

Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.

Atlantic City at Mainland

4:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Vineland at Gittone Stadium

Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

Toms River South at Southern

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henley Field

Lower Cape May at Bridgeton

Cape May Tech at Buena

Pleasantville at Camden Tech

Millville at Hammonton

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

Absegami at Mainland

ACIT at Our Lady of Mercy

Oakcrest at St. Joseph

Atlantic City at Vineland

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Ocean City at Bridgeton

Millville vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Vineland

Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Manchester Twp.

Lakewood at Pinelands

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Bridgeton vs. Atlantic City at Ocean City

St. Augustine vs. Vineland at Millville

Donovan Catholic v. Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.

Pinelands at Lakewood

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Pleasantville

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

11 a.m.

CAL Tournament first round

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Barnegat

Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.

4 p.m.

Wildwood at Highland

Brick Twp. at Southern

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club

Mainland vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club

Absegami vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough's Emerald Golf Links

Lower Cape May vs. Cape May County Tech at Union League National

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Clearview vs. Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Buena Vista Golf Course

Cumberland vs. Lenape at Ramblewood Golf

BOYS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Atlantis Golf Course

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Deptford Township at Running Deer Golf Club

Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Bey Lea Golf Course

