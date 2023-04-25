BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Eastern
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Absegami
St. Joseph at Atlantic City
Pleasantville at Bridgeton
Lenape at Cedar Creek
Vineland at Hammonton
Cape May Tech at Oakcrest
Millville at Ocean City
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Washington Twp. at Cumberland
Wildwood vs. Schlock at Maxwell Field
Buena at ACIT
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Absegami
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
Schalick at Cumberland
Southern at Jackson Memorial
Camden Tech at Buena
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Cedar Creek
7 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River South
BOYS LACROSSE
5 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
BOYS TENNIS
10 a.m.
CAL Tournament first day
4 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Cumberland
Wildwood vs. Glassboro at Fox Park
Toms River South at Southern
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at Pleasantville
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
Hammonton at St. Augustine
ManchesterTwp. at Barnegat
5:15 p.m.
Central Reg. at Southern
Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT
Lakewood at Pinelands
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3:15 p.m.
Absegami vs. Millville vs. Hammonton Pinelands Golf Club
Cumberland vs. Triton at Valleybrook Country Club
4 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Middle Twp. vs. Buena at Avalon Country Club
Oakcrest vs. St. Joseph vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club
ACIT vs. Ocean City vs. Mainland at Linwood Country Club
St. Augustine vs. Vineland vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough's Emerald Golf Links
Bridgeton vs. Holy Spirit vs. Cape May Tech at Union League National
Wildwood vs. Salem Tech at Sakima Golf Club
Barnegat vs. Marlboro at Bella Vista Golf Course
Lacey Twp. vs. Pinelands at Cedar Creek Golf Course
GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River South at Bey Lea Golf Course
Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River East at Bey Lea Golf Course
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
Hammonton at Mainland
Holy Spirit vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp.
Absegami vs. ACIT at Ocean City
Wildwood Catholic vs. Cedar Creek at Atlantic City
Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Lakewood
Jackson Liberty vs. Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
