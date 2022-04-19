 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

  • 0
Middle vs Mainland

Middle Township against Mainland the first half of girls lacrosse game at Mainland High School Friday April 15, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

BASEBALL

10 a.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

Southern at Toms River North

11 a.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Spirit

Absegami at Millville

Noon

LEAP Academy at Bridgeton

4 p.m.

Cumberland at GCIT

Pilgrim Academy at Pleasantville

7 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Vineland

SOFTBALL

People are also reading…

9 a.m.

Southern at Central Reg.

10 a.m.

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

11 a.m.

Middle Twp. at Atlantic City

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Williamstown

Hammonton vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park

Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland

Cape May Tech at Pilgrim Academy

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland

BOY LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Middletown South at Southern 

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Clearview

Middletown South at Southern

Lower Cape May at Vineland

5:30 p.m.

Don Bosco at Ocean City

GIRLS LACROSSE

1:15 p.m.

Barnegat at Jackson Memorial

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Clearview

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

9:30 a.m.

Southern at Central Reg.

10 a.m.

Pinelands at Barnegat

Donovan catholic at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine at Cherry Hill West

BOYS TENNIS

10 a.m.

Middletown South at Pinelands

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Mainland

Buena at Middle Twp.

Hammonton at Ocean City

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m.

Jackson Liberty vs. Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland

Vineland at Hammonton

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

BOYS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Paul VI at Ocean Acres Country Club

St. Augustine vs. ACIT at Greentree Golf Course

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News