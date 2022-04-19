High school schedule for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

BASEBALL
10 a.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
Southern at Toms River North
11 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Spirit
Absegami at Millville
Noon
LEAP Academy at Bridgeton
4 p.m.
Cumberland at GCIT
Pilgrim Academy at Pleasantville
7 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Vineland
SOFTBALL
9 a.m.
Southern at Central Reg.
10 a.m.
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
11 a.m.
Middle Twp. at Atlantic City
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Williamstown
Hammonton vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park
Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland
Cape May Tech at Pilgrim Academy
4 p.m.
BOY LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Middletown South at Southern
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Clearview
Lower Cape May at Vineland
5:30 p.m.
Don Bosco at Ocean City
GIRLS LACROSSE
1:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Jackson Memorial
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Clearview
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
9:30 a.m.
Southern at Central Reg.
10 a.m.
Pinelands at Barnegat
Donovan catholic at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine at Cherry Hill West
BOYS TENNIS
10 a.m.
Middletown South at Pinelands
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Mainland
Buena at Middle Twp.
Hammonton at Ocean City
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m.
Jackson Liberty vs. Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland
Vineland at Hammonton
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
BOYS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Paul VI at Ocean Acres Country Club
St. Augustine vs. ACIT at Greentree Golf Course
