BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Vineland at Mainland
Egg Harbor Twp. at Williamstown
Cape May Tech at Buena
Absegami vs. Atlantic City at Chelsea Heights Field
Hammonton at Ocean City
Holy Spirit at ACIT
Wildwood at Glassboro
St. Joseph at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Middle Twp. at Pleasantville
Millville at St. Augustine
Bridgeton at Salem
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
Hammonton at Washington Twp.
Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit
Cape May Tech at Medford Tech
ACIT at Ocean City
Atlantic City at Our Lady of Mercy
4:30 p.m.
Paul VI at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland
Cedar Creek at Atlantic City
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
Vineland vs. Middle Twp. Shunpike Athletic Fields
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Southern at Lacey Twp.
Atlantic City at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest
Middle Twp. vs. Ocean City at Tennessee Avenue Fields
4:30 p.m.
Absegami at Millville
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Buena at Holy Spirit
St. Augustine at Atlantic City
Hammonton at Bridgeton
Ocean City at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
Millville at Middle Twp.
Vineland vs. Wildwood Catholic at Stone Harbor Courts
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at ACIT
Cedar Creek at Pleasantville
5:15 p.m.
Oakcrest at Hammonton
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Cedar Creek at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Course
Hammonton vs. Highland at Valleybrook Country Club
Cumberland vs. Williamstown at Scotland Run Golf Club
Oakcrest vs. Millville at Eastlyn Golf Course
BOYS GOLF
1 p.m.
Ocean County Boys Tournament at LBI National Golf Course
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River North at Cedar Creek Golf Course
Southern vs. Central Reg. at Ocean Acres Country Club
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Deptford
Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Mainland vs. Absegami at Vineland
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Oakcrest at Ocean City
Hammonton vs. Buena at Bridgeton
Pleasantville vs. Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
Shore Conference Meet Day I at Brick Memorial
Millville vs. ACIT at Stockton
