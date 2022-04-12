 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

On April 1 2022, at the Chelsea Heights baseball field at Annapolis and Filbert ave., Atlantic City High School hosts Pleasantville boys baseball for the season opener.

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Freehold Twp. at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Ocean City

Bridgeton at Cherry Hill West

Buena vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex

Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

Cape May Tech at Pleasantville

Atlantic City at St. Augustine

Absegami at St. Joseph

Hammonton at ACIT

6 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Wildwood

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Moorestown at St. Augustine

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Millville at Atlantic City

Wildwood Catholic at Bridgeton

Ocean City at Holy Spirit

Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May

Vineland at Our Lady of Mercy

Buena at Pleasantville

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

St. Joseph at Mainland

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Absegami

Ocean at Egg Harbor Twp.

Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May

St. Augustine at Millville

Buena at Oakcrest

Brick Memorial at Southern

Mainland at Atlantic City

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

BOYS GOLF

3 p.m.

Ocean City vs. St. Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club

3:30 p.m.

Toms River East vs. Toms River North vs. Southern at Ocean Acres Country Club

Lacey Twp. vs. Brick Twp. at Eagle Ridge Golf Club

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Millville vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Golf Links

Middle Twp. vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winery

Buena vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club

Absegami vs. ACIT at Seaview Golf Course

Lower Cape May vs. Wildwood Catholic at Shore Gate Golf Club

Oakcrest vs. Cape May County Tech at Union League National

Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic at Union League National

GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Overbrook at Running Deer Golf Club

Hammonton vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCulloughs Emerald Golf Links

Barnegat vs. Lacey Two. at Atlantis Golf Course

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

ACIT at Millville

Atlantic City vs. St. Augustine at Hammonton

Mainland vs. Ocean City at Vineland

Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

5:15 p.m.

Jackson Memorial vs. Central Reg. at Southern

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Hammonton vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City

ACIT at Millville

Mainland vs. Vineland at Ocean City

Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

5:15 p.m.

Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at Central Reg.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Lakewood at Pleasantville

Southern vs. Livingston vs. Old Bridge at St. Joseph (Metuchen)

