TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
High school schedule for Tuesday, April 12, 2022
BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Freehold Twp. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Ocean City
Bridgeton at Cherry Hill West
Buena vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
Atlantic City at St. Augustine
Absegami at St. Joseph
Hammonton at ACIT
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Wildwood
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Moorestown at St. Augustine
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Millville at Atlantic City
Wildwood Catholic at Bridgeton
Ocean City at Holy Spirit
Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May
Vineland at Our Lady of Mercy
Buena at Pleasantville
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
St. Joseph at Mainland
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Absegami
Ocean at Egg Harbor Twp.
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
St. Augustine at Millville
Buena at Oakcrest
Brick Memorial at Southern
Mainland at Atlantic City
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
BOYS GOLF
3 p.m.
Ocean City vs. St. Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club
3:30 p.m.
Toms River East vs. Toms River North vs. Southern at Ocean Acres Country Club
Lacey Twp. vs. Brick Twp. at Eagle Ridge Golf Club
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Millville vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Golf Links
Middle Twp. vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winery
Buena vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club
Absegami vs. ACIT at Seaview Golf Course
Lower Cape May vs. Wildwood Catholic at Shore Gate Golf Club
Oakcrest vs. Cape May County Tech at Union League National
Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic at Union League National
GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Overbrook at Running Deer Golf Club
Hammonton vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCulloughs Emerald Golf Links
Barnegat vs. Lacey Two. at Atlantis Golf Course
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
ACIT at Millville
Atlantic City vs. St. Augustine at Hammonton
Mainland vs. Ocean City at Vineland
Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
5:15 p.m.
Jackson Memorial vs. Central Reg. at Southern
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Hammonton vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City
ACIT at Millville
Mainland vs. Vineland at Ocean City
Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
5:15 p.m.
Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at Central Reg.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Lakewood at Pleasantville
Southern vs. Livingston vs. Old Bridge at St. Joseph (Metuchen)
