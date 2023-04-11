BASEBALL
10 a.m.
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Pleasantville at Gateway
Cumberland at Gloucester Tech
11 a.m.
Holy Spirit at Buena
1 p.m.
Atlantic City at ACIT
4 p.m.
Vineland at Clearview
Bridgeton at Oakcrest
Hammonton at St. Augustine
SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
Millville vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Street Fields
Gloucester Tech at Cumberland
4 p.m.
LEAP Academy at Bridgeton
St. Joseph at Hammonton
Our Lady of Mercy at Holy Spirit
GIRLS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Millville vs. Middle Twp. at Shunpike Athletic Fields
Lacey Twp. at Toms River North
Pinelands at Toms River East
11 a.m.
Mainland at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Haddonfield
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Holy Spirit
BOYS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Southern at Toms River East
Holy Spirit at Shore Reg.
Washington Twp. at Mainland
4 p.m.
Clearview at St. Augustine
Vineland at Woodstown
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL
4:15 p.m.
Kingsway at Hammonton
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
9 a.m.
Varsity Tournament at Meadows at Middlesex Golf Course
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m.
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
11:15 a.m.
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Southern at Scotch Plains-Fanwood
5:15 p.m.
St. Augustine at Hammonton
BOYS TENNIS
10 a.m.
Toms River East at Southern
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
