High school schedule for Thursday, Set. 15, 2022

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Clayton
BOYS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
ACIT at Millville
Pleasantville at Oakcrest
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Buena at Cape May Tech
Lower Cape May at Ocean City
People are also reading…
Hammonton at St. Augustine
Atlantic City at Wildwood Catholic
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
Cumberland at Gloucester Tech
Wildwood at Overbrook
Manalapan at Southern
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Camden Tech
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Millville at ACIT
Cape May Tech at Buena
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Ocean City at Hammonton
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp.
Gloucester Tech at Cumberland
Overbrook vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Park
4:15 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
GIRLS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Toms River East at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Absegami
Bridgeton at Pleasantville
Toms River North at Southern
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Atlantic City
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Buena at Lower Cape May
Hammonton at Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
Cedar Creek at Wildwood Catholic
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Hammonton
Cedar Creek at Seneca
5:15 p.m.
Lenape at Egg Harbor Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
SURFING
3:30 p.m.
Mainland at Ocean City
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.