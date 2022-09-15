 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THURSDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Thursday, Set. 15, 2022

On November 8 2021, In Hammonton, the Blue Devils host Moorestown High School in the boys soccer SJ Group III semifinals.

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Clayton

BOYS SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

ACIT at Millville

Pleasantville at Oakcrest

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Buena at Cape May Tech

Lower Cape May at Ocean City

Hammonton at St. Augustine

Atlantic City at Wildwood Catholic

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

Cumberland at Gloucester Tech

Wildwood at Overbrook

Manalapan at Southern

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Camden Tech

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Millville at ACIT

Cape May Tech at Buena

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Ocean City at Hammonton

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp.

Gloucester Tech at Cumberland

Overbrook vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Park

4:15 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

GIRLS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Absegami

Bridgeton at Pleasantville

Toms River North at Southern

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Atlantic City

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

Buena at Lower Cape May

Hammonton at Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

Cedar Creek at Wildwood Catholic

Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Hammonton

Cedar Creek at Seneca

5:15 p.m.

Lenape at Egg Harbor Twp.

5:30 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

SURFING

3:30 p.m.

Mainland at Ocean City

