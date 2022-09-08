 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THURSDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

CAL Girls Soccer game

Mainland vs. Ocean City first half of Cape-Atlantic League girls soccer tournament finals at Ocean City High School Monday Oct 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Ocean City at Millville

Bridgeton at Vineland

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic 

Toms River East at Lacey Twp. 

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Holy Spirit

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

St. Joseph at Mainland

Point Pleasant Borough at Southern

Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City

Highland at Cumberland 

7 p.m.

Pinelands at Toms River South 

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton

Pleasantville at Ocean City

Pilgrim Academy at Barnegat 

Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands 

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech

Middle Twp. at Hammonton

Cedar Creek at Mainland

ACIT at St. Augustine

Buena at St. Joseph

Clayton at Wildwood 

7 p.m.

Millville at Vineland

Southern at Toms River North 

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Cedar Creek

Holy Spirit at Pleasantville

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty 

4 p.m.

Ocean City at ACIT

Hammonton at Middle Twp.

Cape May Teh at Wildwood Catholic

Toms River North at Southern 

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp. 

5 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Timber Creek at Deptford

Millville at Vineland

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Bridgeton

Holy Spirit at Millville

Barnegat at Long Branch 

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Beach 

4 p.m.

Vineland at Mainland

Atlantic City at Ocean City

Deptford at Cumberland 

Wildwood at Salem 

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Memorial 

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

4 p.m.

Riverside at Our Lady of Mercy

