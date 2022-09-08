High school schedule for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Millville
Bridgeton at Vineland
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
Toms River East at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Holy Spirit
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
St. Joseph at Mainland
Point Pleasant Borough at Southern
Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City
Highland at Cumberland
7 p.m.
Pinelands at Toms River South
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton
Pleasantville at Ocean City
Pilgrim Academy at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech
Middle Twp. at Hammonton
Cedar Creek at Mainland
ACIT at St. Augustine
Buena at St. Joseph
Clayton at Wildwood
7 p.m.
Millville at Vineland
Southern at Toms River North
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Cedar Creek
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Ocean City at ACIT
Hammonton at Middle Twp.
Cape May Teh at Wildwood Catholic
Toms River North at Southern
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
5 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Timber Creek at Deptford
Millville at Vineland
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Bridgeton
Holy Spirit at Millville
Barnegat at Long Branch
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Beach
4 p.m.
Vineland at Mainland
Atlantic City at Ocean City
Deptford at Cumberland
Wildwood at Salem
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Memorial
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
4 p.m.
Riverside at Our Lady of Mercy
