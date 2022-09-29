 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THURSDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Clayton

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Buena

Millville at Hammonton

Cedar Creek at Mainland

Vineland at Woodbury

Cumberland at Washington Twp.

6:30 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Barnegat

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. St. Joseph at Boyer Ave. Recreational Park

Washington Twp. at Cumberland

Schalick vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

6:30 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Wildwood at Schalick

Brick Memorial at Southern

Holy Spirit at Buena

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

Pleasantville at Lower Cape May

Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville

Bridgeton at Wildwood Catholic

4 p.m.

Buena at Cedar Creek

Oakcrest at Middle Twp.

Atlantic City vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

Hammonton at Vineland

Cumberland at Deptford

Salem vs. Wildwood at Fox Park

Manalapan at Southern

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Absegami

Pleasantville at Cedar Creek

5:15 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.

Our Lady of Mercy at Hammonton

5:30 p.m.

Central Reg. at Southern

Oakcrest at Mainland

SURFING

3:30 p.m.

Mainland at Point Pleasant Beach

4:30 p.m.

Southern at Ocean City

