High school schedule for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Clayton
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Buena
Millville at Hammonton
Cedar Creek at Mainland
Vineland at Woodbury
Cumberland at Washington Twp.
6:30 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Barnegat
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. St. Joseph at Boyer Ave. Recreational Park
Washington Twp. at Cumberland
Schalick vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
6:30 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Wildwood at Schalick
Brick Memorial at Southern
Holy Spirit at Buena
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
Bridgeton at Wildwood Catholic
4 p.m.
Buena at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest at Middle Twp.
Atlantic City vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
Hammonton at Vineland
Cumberland at Deptford
Salem vs. Wildwood at Fox Park
Manalapan at Southern
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
5:15 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.
Our Lady of Mercy at Hammonton
5:30 p.m.
Central Reg. at Southern
Oakcrest at Mainland
SURFING
3:30 p.m.
Mainland at Point Pleasant Beach
4:30 p.m.
Southern at Ocean City
