High school schedule for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Millville at Atlantic City
Middle Twp. at Bridgeton
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
Cedar Creek at Mainland
St. Joseph at Oakcrest
Vineland at Our Lady of Mercy
Timber Creek at Cumberland
5:15 p.m.
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Absegami
4 p.m.
Pennsville at Wildwood
Glassboro at Buena
6 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS SOCCER
4:30 p.m.
Life Center Academy at Ocean City
FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
Pinelands at Matawan
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Absegami
Bridgeton at Buena
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
Mainland at Millville
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Absegami
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Hammonton
Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest
Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic
Atlantic City at Vineland
Pennsville at Cumberland
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Absegami
Lower Cape May at ACIT
St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp.
Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland
5:15 p.m.
Pleasantville at Hammonton
St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp.
