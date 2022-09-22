 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THURSDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

Absegami Millville Girls Tennis

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Absegami

Millville at Atlantic City

Middle Twp. at Bridgeton

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton

Cedar Creek at Mainland

St. Joseph at Oakcrest

Vineland at Our Lady of Mercy

Timber Creek at Cumberland

5:15 p.m.

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Absegami

4 p.m.

Pennsville at Wildwood

Glassboro at Buena

6 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.

BOYS SOCCER

4:30 p.m.

Life Center Academy at Ocean City

FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

Pinelands at Matawan

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Buena

Mainland at Millville

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Hammonton

Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest

Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic

Atlantic City at Vineland

Pennsville at Cumberland

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Absegami

Lower Cape May at ACIT

Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland

5:15 p.m.

Pleasantville at Hammonton

