High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

Reimet

Ocean City vs. Cedar Creek the first half of girls soccer game at Ocean City High School Sports Complex Tuesday Oct 5, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Mainland

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Brick Twp.

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Buena

Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit

6:15 p.m.

Williamstown at Ocean City

BOYS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Buena at Cape May Tech

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

Ocean City at Pitman

Hammonton at Delsea

Camden Tech at Wildwood

5 p.m.

Pleasantville at St. Augustine

6 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May

FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Buena at Lower Cape May

Cumberland at Triton

Our Lady of Mercy at Our Lady of Mercy

GIRLS TENNIS

S.J. Group II semifinals 

3 p.m.

(3) Lower Cape May at (2) Cumberland

S.J. Group III semifinals 

2 p.m.

(3) Manland at (2) Clearview 

3 p.m. 

(4) Ocean City at (1) Moorestown 

Regular season

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Bridgeton

Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville

Toms River North at Southern

Buena a Wildwood Catholic

Pinelands at Toms River East

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Holy Spirit

Middle Twp. at Oakcrest

Wildwood at Pitman

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

Pleasantville at ACIT

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Absegami

5:15 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Southern

