High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Mainland
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Brick Twp.
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Buena
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
6:15 p.m.
Williamstown at Ocean City
BOYS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Buena at Cape May Tech
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Ocean City at Pitman
Hammonton at Delsea
Camden Tech at Wildwood
5 p.m.
Pleasantville at St. Augustine
6 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May
FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Buena at Lower Cape May
Cumberland at Triton
Our Lady of Mercy at Our Lady of Mercy
GIRLS TENNIS
S.J. Group II semifinals
3 p.m.
(3) Lower Cape May at (2) Cumberland
S.J. Group III semifinals
2 p.m.
(3) Manland at (2) Clearview
3 p.m.
(4) Ocean City at (1) Moorestown
Regular season
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Bridgeton
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
Toms River North at Southern
Buena a Wildwood Catholic
Pinelands at Toms River East
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Holy Spirit
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.