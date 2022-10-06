High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

GIRLS TENNIS
S.J. Group I first round
2 p.m.
(14) Buena at (3) Schalick
4 p.m.
(13) Palmyra at (4) Middle Twp.
(16) Wildwood at (1) Haddon Twp.
S.J. Group III first round
2 p.m.
(11) Cherry Hill West at (6) Absegami
2:30 p.m.
(10) Triton at (7) Lacey Twp.
3 p.m.
(9) Ocean City at (8) Timber Creek
(14) Hammonton at (3) Moorestown
S.J. Non-Public first round
2 p.m.
(9) Paul VI at (8) Holy Spirit
Regular-season matches
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Bridgeton
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Hammonton
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS SOCCER
2 p.m.
Mainland at Ocean City
3:45 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Middle Twp.
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Cherry Hill East at Decou Complex
5:30 p.m.
Southern at Middletown North
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
Bridgeton at Our Lady of Mercy
Barnegat at Brick Memorial
Jackson Memorial at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Vineland at Buena
St. Joseph at Cedar Creek
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
Lower Cape May at Mainland
Hammonton at Ocean City
Deptford at Cumberland
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Cedar Creek
ACIT at Middle Twp.
Pinelands at Central Reg.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. Vineland at Absegami
Millville at Atlantic City
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Pleasantville vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May County Park
Oakcrest at Wildwood
