agate
THURSDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

Cedar Creek St. Joe's field hockey

Scenes from the Cedar Creek High School - St. Joseph Academy field hockey game, in Hammonton, Tuesday, Sept. 20 2022.

 VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS TENNIS

S.J. Group I first round

2 p.m.

(14) Buena at (3) Schalick

4 p.m.

(13) Palmyra at (4) Middle Twp.

(16) Wildwood at (1) Haddon Twp.

S.J. Group III first round

2 p.m.

(11) Cherry Hill West at (6) Absegami

2:30 p.m.

(10) Triton at (7) Lacey Twp.

3 p.m.

(9) Ocean City at (8) Timber Creek

(14) Hammonton at (3) Moorestown

S.J. Non-Public first round

2 p.m.

(9) Paul VI at (8) Holy Spirit

Regular-season matches

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Bridgeton

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Hammonton

Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.

BOYS SOCCER

2 p.m.

Mainland at Ocean City

3:45 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Middle Twp.

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Cherry Hill East at Decou Complex

5:30 p.m.

Southern at Middletown North

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville

Bridgeton at Our Lady of Mercy

Barnegat at Brick Memorial

Jackson Memorial at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Vineland at Buena

St. Joseph at Cedar Creek

Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit

Lower Cape May at Mainland

Hammonton at Ocean City

Deptford at Cumberland

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Cedar Creek

ACIT at Middle Twp.

Pinelands at Central Reg.

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton vs. Vineland at Absegami

Millville at Atlantic City

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Pleasantville vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May County Park

Oakcrest at Wildwood

