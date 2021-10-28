High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m.
Shore Conference Championship at Ocean County Park
4 p.m.
Cape-Atlantic League Championship at Stockton University
GIRLS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
Lenape at Ocean City
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland
Buena at Wildwood
5 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
BOYS SOCCER
Shore Conference Coaches Cup
2:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Colts Neck at Five Points Turf Field
Regular season
3:45 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
Woodstown at Lower Cape May
4 p.m.
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Buena at Salem
6 p.m.
Hammonton at Triton
FIELD HOCKEY
South Jersey Group IV first round
3 p.m.
(11) Freehold Twp. at (6) Southern
4 p.m.
(14) Washington Twp. at (3) Egg Harbor Twp.
Regular season
3:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Absegami
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Holy Spirit
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
South Jersey Group II first round
4 p.m.
(10) Seneca at (7) Oakcrest
Regular season
