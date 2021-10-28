 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m.

Shore Conference Championship at Ocean County Park

4 p.m.

Cape-Atlantic League Championship at Stockton University

GIRLS SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

Lenape at Ocean City

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland

Buena at Wildwood

5 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

BOYS SOCCER

Shore Conference Coaches Cup

2:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Colts Neck at Five Points Turf Field

Regular season

3:45 p.m.

Mainland at Absegami

Woodstown at Lower Cape May

4 p.m.

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Buena at Salem

6 p.m.

Hammonton at Triton

FIELD HOCKEY

South Jersey Group IV first round

3 p.m. 

(11) Freehold Twp. at (6) Southern

4 p.m.

(14) Washington Twp. at (3) Egg Harbor Twp.

Regular season

3:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Absegami

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Holy Spirit

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

South Jersey Group II first round

4 p.m.

(10) Seneca at (7) Oakcrest

Regular season

4 p.m.

Barnegat at Southern

Brick Memorial at Pinelands

5 p.m.

ACIT at Mainland

