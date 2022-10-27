High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

BOYS SOCCER
S.J. Group I first round
2 p.m.
(16) Wildwood at (1) Haddon Twp.
4 p.m.
(11) Buena at (6) Pitman
S.J. Group II first round
2 p.m.
(16) Barnegat at (1) West Deptford
(11) Oakcrest at (6) Delran
3 p.m.
(12) Cedar Creek at (5) Middle Twp.
(13) Lower Cape May at (4) Willingboro
3:45 p.m.
People are also reading…
(10) Haddon Heights at (7) Pleasantville
S.J. Group III first round
2 p.m.
(13) Cumberland at (4) Ocean City
(11) Lacey Twp. at (6) Toms River South
(10) Mainland at (7) Clearview
3 p.m.
(16) Absegami at (1) Shawnee
(15) Highland at (2) Hammonton
S.J. Group IV first round
2 p.m.
(16) Atlantic City at (1) Rancocas Valley
(9) Southern at (8) Gloucester Tech
(12) Millville at (5) Kingsway
(13) Central Reg. at (4) Egg Harbor Twp.
3 p.m.
(14) Vineland at (3) Washington Twp.
FOOTBALL
S.J. Group I Regional Invitational Tournament first round
6 p.m.
(3) Wildwood at (2) Clayton
(4) Pennsville at (1) Buena
S.J. Group III Regional Invitational Tournament first round
6 p.m.
(3) Triton at (2) Pinelands
6:30 p.m.
(4) Pemberton at (1) Barnegat
S.J. Group V Regional Invitational Tournament first round
6 p.m.
Eastern vs. Vineland at Gittone Stadium
Other games
6 p.m.
Absegami at Cumberland
GIRLS TENNIS
11 a.m.
CAL Tournament Day II at Vineland
Other matches
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Buena at Cedar Creek
Overbrook at Wildwood
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m.
Mainland at Holy Spirit
3:30 p.m.
Vineland at Highland
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Lenape
4:30 p.m.
Haddonfield at Egg Harbor Twp.
6 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
GIRLS SOCCER
S.J. Group II first round
3 p.m.
(12) Barnegat at (5) Cedar Creek
Other games
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Buena
Ocean City at Millville
4 p.m.
Cumberland at ACIT
SURFING
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Mainland at Harvey Cedars Beach
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.