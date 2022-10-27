 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THURSDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

  • 0
092922-pac-spt-creek

A scene from the Mainland Regional - Cedar Creek high school boys soccer game in Egg Harbor City on Wednesday, Sept. 28. 2022.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

BOYS SOCCER

S.J. Group I first round

2 p.m.

(16) Wildwood at (1) Haddon Twp.

4 p.m.

(11) Buena at (6) Pitman

S.J. Group II first round

2 p.m.

(16) Barnegat at (1) West Deptford

(11) Oakcrest at (6) Delran

3 p.m.

(12) Cedar Creek at (5) Middle Twp.

(13) Lower Cape May at (4) Willingboro

3:45 p.m.

People are also reading…

(10) Haddon Heights at (7) Pleasantville

S.J. Group III first round

2 p.m.

(13) Cumberland at (4) Ocean City

(11) Lacey Twp. at (6) Toms River South

(10) Mainland at (7) Clearview

3 p.m.

(16) Absegami at (1) Shawnee

(15) Highland at (2) Hammonton

S.J. Group IV first round

2 p.m.

(16) Atlantic City at (1) Rancocas Valley

(9) Southern at (8) Gloucester Tech

(12) Millville at (5) Kingsway

(13) Central Reg. at (4) Egg Harbor Twp.

3 p.m.

(14) Vineland at (3) Washington Twp.

FOOTBALL

S.J. Group I Regional Invitational Tournament first round

6 p.m.

(3) Wildwood at (2) Clayton

(4) Pennsville at (1) Buena

S.J. Group III Regional Invitational Tournament first round

6 p.m.

(3) Triton at (2) Pinelands

6:30 p.m.

(4) Pemberton at (1) Barnegat

S.J. Group V Regional Invitational Tournament first round

6 p.m.

Eastern vs. Vineland at Gittone Stadium

Other games

6 p.m.

Absegami at Cumberland

GIRLS TENNIS

11 a.m.

CAL Tournament Day II at Vineland

Other matches

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Buena at Cedar Creek

Overbrook at Wildwood

Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit

FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.

Mainland at Holy Spirit

3:30 p.m.

Vineland at Highland

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Lenape

4:30 p.m.

Haddonfield at Egg Harbor Twp. 

6 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Central Reg. 

GIRLS SOCCER

S.J. Group II first round

3 p.m.

(12) Barnegat at (5) Cedar Creek

Other games

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Buena

Ocean City at Millville

4 p.m.

Cumberland at ACIT

SURFING

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Mainland at Harvey Cedars Beach

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News