High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021
agate
THURSDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

Cedar Creek vs Oakcrest soccer game

Cedar Creek vs. Oakcrest the first half in boys soccer game at Oakcrest High School Thursday Oct 7, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Bridgeton

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Bridgeton

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

4 p.m.

Pennsville at Wildwood

ACIT at Buena

6:15 p.m.

Williamstown at Ocean City

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Cherry Hill East at Vineland

Wildwood at Pennsville

Manasquan at Barnegat

5 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp.

GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m.

CAL Tournament at Vineland

Regular season

3:45 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Vineland at Atlantic City

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Seneca at Cedar Creek

Pleasantville at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Mainland

5 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at St. Rose

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m.

Ocean County Championships at Ocean County Park

4 p.m.

Atlantic County Championships at Stockton University

Cumberland County Championships at Millville Raceway

