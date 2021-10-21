High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Bridgeton
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Bridgeton
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
4 p.m.
Pennsville at Wildwood
ACIT at Buena
6:15 p.m.
Williamstown at Ocean City
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Cherry Hill East at Vineland
Wildwood at Pennsville
Manasquan at Barnegat
5 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp.
GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m.
CAL Tournament at Vineland
Regular season
3:45 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Vineland at Atlantic City
Middle Twp. at Pleasantville
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Seneca at Cedar Creek
Pleasantville at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Mainland
5 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at St. Rose
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m.
Ocean County Championships at Ocean County Park
4 p.m.
Atlantic County Championships at Stockton University
Cumberland County Championships at Millville Raceway
