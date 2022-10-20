 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THURSDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

A scene from the St.Augustine Prep-Ocean City High Schooll boys soccer game in the first round of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Ocean City.

THURSDAY’S HIGH

SCHOOL SCHEDULE

BOYS SOCCER

CAL Tournament semifinals

(5) St. Augustine at (1) Egg Harbor Twp.

6 p.m.

(3) Hammonton at (2) Middle Twp.

Other games

3:45 p.m.

ACIT at Absegami

Oakcrest at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Ocean Twp.

Lacey Twp. at Freehold Borough

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Cumberland

Mainland at Millville

6 p.m.

Wildwood at Clayton

GIRLS SOCCER

CAL Tournament semifinals

4 p.m.

(3) Middle Twp. at (2) Mainland

6 p.m.

(5) Cedar Creek at (1) Ocean City

Other games

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

Triton at Our Lady of Mercy

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

Lacey Twp. at Red Bank Catholic

6 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Wildwood

Bridgeton at Cumberland

FIELD HOCKEY

Shore Conference Tournament first round

4 p.m.

Red Bank Catholic at Barnegat

7 p.m.

Pinelands at Toms River South

Other games

4 p.m.

Mainland at Hammonton

Egg Harbor at Middle Twp.

Lower Cape May at Pinelands

Lacey Twp. at Middletown North

6 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Vineland

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Bridgeton

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

Millville at Hammonton

Holy Spirit at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest

Our Lady of Mercy at Ocean City

Middle Twp. vs. Buena at St. Augustine

Woodstown at Wildwood

Mainland at Atlantic City

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Shore Conference Tournament semifinals

5:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Colts Neck at Georgian Court University (winner advances to finals at 6:45 p.m.)

CAL Tournament first round

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Mainland

Other matches

3:45 p.m.

Freehold Borough at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Hammonton

Oakcrest at LEAP Academy

4:15 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Williamstown

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m.

Shore Conference Tournament at Ocean County Park

4 p.m.

Cape May County Championships at Cape May County Park

Atlantic County Championships at Stockton University

SURFING

4:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Mainland at Harvey Cedars Beach

