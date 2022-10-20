High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

THURSDAY’S HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
BOYS SOCCER
CAL Tournament semifinals
(5) St. Augustine at (1) Egg Harbor Twp.
6 p.m.
(3) Hammonton at (2) Middle Twp.
Other games
3:45 p.m.
ACIT at Absegami
Oakcrest at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Ocean Twp.
Lacey Twp. at Freehold Borough
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Cumberland
Mainland at Millville
6 p.m.
Wildwood at Clayton
GIRLS SOCCER
CAL Tournament semifinals
4 p.m.
(3) Middle Twp. at (2) Mainland
6 p.m.
(5) Cedar Creek at (1) Ocean City
Other games
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Triton at Our Lady of Mercy
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
Lacey Twp. at Red Bank Catholic
6 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Wildwood
Bridgeton at Cumberland
FIELD HOCKEY
Shore Conference Tournament first round
4 p.m.
Red Bank Catholic at Barnegat
7 p.m.
Pinelands at Toms River South
Other games
4 p.m.
Mainland at Hammonton
Egg Harbor at Middle Twp.
Lower Cape May at Pinelands
Lacey Twp. at Middletown North
6 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Vineland
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Bridgeton
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Millville at Hammonton
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest
Our Lady of Mercy at Ocean City
Middle Twp. vs. Buena at St. Augustine
Woodstown at Wildwood
Mainland at Atlantic City
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Shore Conference Tournament semifinals
5:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Colts Neck at Georgian Court University (winner advances to finals at 6:45 p.m.)
CAL Tournament first round
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Mainland
Other matches
3:45 p.m.
Freehold Borough at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Hammonton
Oakcrest at LEAP Academy
4:15 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Williamstown
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m.
Shore Conference Tournament at Ocean County Park
4 p.m.
Cape May County Championships at Cape May County Park
Atlantic County Championships at Stockton University
SURFING
4:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Mainland at Harvey Cedars Beach
