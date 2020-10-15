High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Vineland
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Absegami
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Atlantic City
Vineland at Bridgeton
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May
Buena at Millville
Mainland at Ocean City
Hammonton vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Atlantic Christian at Our Lady of Mercy
Williamstown at Cumberland
St. Joseph at Hammonton
Penns Grove at Wildwood
Mainland at Holy Spirit
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Middle Twp.
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Cherry Hill East at St. Augustine
Cumberland at Williamstown
Hammonton vs. St. Joseph at Boyer Ave. Park
Wildwood at Penns Grove
6:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
