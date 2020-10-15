 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
0 comments
agate

High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
101420_spt_prep

On Oct. 13 2020, in Bridgeton, Bridgeton boys soccer hosts St.Augustine Prep. BHS Goalie Jordin Stanton with trip on St.A's #17 Aidan Davis, resulting in a direct kick penalty and a red card for Stanton.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Vineland

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Absegami

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Atlantic City

Vineland at Bridgeton

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May

Buena at Millville

Mainland at Ocean City

Hammonton vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Atlantic Christian at Our Lady of Mercy

Williamstown at Cumberland

St. Joseph at Hammonton

Penns Grove at Wildwood

Mainland at Holy Spirit

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Middle Twp.

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Cherry Hill East at St. Augustine

Cumberland at Williamstown

Hammonton vs. St. Joseph at Boyer Ave. Park

Wildwood at Penns Grove

6:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

0 comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News