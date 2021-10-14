 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

Cedar Creek vs Oakcrest soccer game

Cedar Creek vs. Oakcrest the first half in boys soccer game at Oakcrest High School Thursday Oct 7, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

Buena at Cedar Creek

Raritan at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech

Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit

Mainland at Our Lady of Mercy

Hammonton a ACIT

Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic

7 p.m.

Millville at Vineland

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Atlantic City at Bridgeton

Absegami at Ocean City

Buena at St. Joseph

Lacey Twp. at Raritan 

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Cumberland

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

St. Augustine at Mainland

Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic

ACIT at Hammonton

5 p.m.

Millville at Vineland

Oakcrest at Pleasantville

FIELD HOCKEY

3:30 p.m. 

Lacey Twp. at Freehold Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Absegami

Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Pinelands at Manasquan

Lower Cape May at St. Joseph

Hammonton at Vineland

Mainland at Ocean City

Pemberton Twp. at Buena

GIRLS TENNIS

2:30 p.m.

Millville at Vineland

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami

Pleasantville at Middle Twp.

Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest

Southern at Manchester Twp.

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

Lakewood at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

Atlantic City at Our Lady of Mercy

Wildwood at Glassboro

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m. 

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Absegami

ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Lower Cape May

Mainland at Oakcrest

Middle Twp. at St. Joseph

5:15 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Southern

Lakewood at Pinelands

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Wildwood

