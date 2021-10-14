High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
Buena at Cedar Creek
Raritan at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
Mainland at Our Lady of Mercy
Hammonton a ACIT
Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic
7 p.m.
Millville at Vineland
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Atlantic City at Bridgeton
Absegami at Ocean City
Buena at St. Joseph
Lacey Twp. at Raritan
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Cumberland
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
St. Augustine at Mainland
Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic
ACIT at Hammonton
5 p.m.
Millville at Vineland
Oakcrest at Pleasantville
FIELD HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Freehold Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Absegami
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Pinelands at Manasquan
Lower Cape May at St. Joseph
Hammonton at Vineland
Mainland at Ocean City
Pemberton Twp. at Buena
GIRLS TENNIS
2:30 p.m.
Millville at Vineland
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
Pleasantville at Middle Twp.
Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest
Southern at Manchester Twp.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Lakewood at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
Atlantic City at Our Lady of Mercy
Wildwood at Glassboro
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Absegami
ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Lower Cape May
Mainland at Oakcrest
Middle Twp. at St. Joseph
5:15 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Southern
Lakewood at Pinelands
