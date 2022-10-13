 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THURSDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

092922-pac-spt-creek

A scene from the Mainland Regional - Cedar Creek high school boys soccer game in Egg Harbor City on Wednesday, Sept. 28. 2022.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS TENNIS

S.J. Group II semifinals

3:30 p.m. 

(6) West Deptford at (2) Cumberland 

4 p.m.

(5) Lower Cape May at (1) Haddonfield

S.J. Group III semifinals

3 p.m.

(3) Moorestown at (2) Mainland 

Regular-season matches

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

Millville at Ocean City

Buena at Wildwood Catholic

Atlantic City at Vineland

Cumberland at Williamstown

Glassboro at Wildwood

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

ACIT at Bridgeton

Pleasantville at Mainland

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

Oakcrest at Ocean City

Atlantic City at St. Joseph

Williamstown at Vineland

Triton at Cumberland

Wildwood at Salem

5:30 p.m.

Millville at St. Augustine

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Bridgeton

Ocean City at Millville

Barnegat at Neptune

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

Atlantic Christian at Our Lady of Mercy

Holy Spirit at Wildwood Catholic

Salem at Wildwood

Lower Cape May at Buena

6 p.m.

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Vineland

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Ocean City

Oakcrest at Pennsville

St. Rose at Barnegat

6 p.m.

Clayton at Bridgeton

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Sterling at Hammonton

Barnegat at Lacey Twp.

Pinelands at Donovan catholic

5:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Southern

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m.

Ocean County Championships at Ocean County Park

SURFING

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Mainland at Harvey Cedars Beach

