High school schedule for Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021
BOYS SOCCER
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
Noon
(10) Oakcrest at (2) Sterling
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(8) Camden Tech at (1) Hammonton
(10) Cherry Hill East at (2) Pinelands
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(5) Toms River North at (4) Egg Harbor Twp.
S.J. Non-Public A quarterfinals
3 p.m.
(5) St. Joseph (Metuchen) at (4) St. Augustine
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
S.J. Group II semifinals
3:45 p.m.
(3) Sterling at (2) Barnegat
5 p.m.
