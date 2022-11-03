High school schedule for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

FOOTBALL
S.J. Group I Regional Invitational Tournament semifinals
6 p.m.
(2) Clayton at (1) Buena
S.J. Group II Regional Invitational Tournament semifinals
6 p.m.
(2) Haddon Heights at (1) Lower Cape May
S.J. Group III Regional Invitational Tournament semifinals
6 p.m.
(2) Pinelands at (1) Barnegat
S.J. Group V Regional Invitational Tournament semifinals
6 p.m.
(2) Vineland at (1) Egg Harbor Twp.
Other games
5 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River East
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
S.J. Group II semifinals
3 p.m.
(5) Barnegat at (1) Pleasantville
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
S.J. Group III semifinals
4 p.m.
(3) Shawnee at (2) Mainland
FIELD HOCKEY
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
3 p.m.
(9) Barnegat at (1) Point Pleasant Borough
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Absegami
Oakcrest at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Holt Spirit
Atlantic City at Vineland
