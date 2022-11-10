High school schedule for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

FIELD HOCKEY
S.J. Non-Public finals
4 p.m.
(2) St. Joseph at (1) Camden Catholic
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
State Group II semifinals
4:30 p.m.
Pleasantville at Gov. Livingston
State Group III semifinals
Pinelands at Colts Neck
FOOTBALL
S.J. Group I Regional Invitational Tournament finals
6 p.m.
(3) Burlington City at (1) Buena
S.J. Group III Regional Invitational Tournament finals
6 p.m.
(2) Pinelands at (1) Wall Twp.
S.J. Group IV Regional Invitational Tournament finals
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at South Brunswick
