THURSDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Thursday, May 5, 2022

On April 27 2022, in Richland, St. Augustine Prep lacrosse hosts Gill St. Bernard's.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

7:30 a.m.

Carl Arena-Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament at Ramblewood Country Club

Other matches

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Jackson Liberty at Eagle Ridge Golf Club

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club

GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Paul VI at Running Deer Golf Club

Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at Ocean Acres Country Club

Barnegat vs. St. Rose at Spring Lake Country Club

BASEBALL

Diamond Classic

4 p.m.

Cherry Hill West at Egg Harbor Twp.

Other games

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Camden Tech at Bridgeton

Atlantic City at Cape May Tech

Hammonton at Millville

Pleasantville at Pilgrim Academy

Pennsville at Wildwood at Maxwell Field

ACIT at Cumberland

Buena at Gloucester Catholic

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

4:15 p.m.

Central at Southern

7 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Ocean City at Amanda's Field

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Mainland at Absegami

Cedar Creek at Highland

Shawnee at St. Augustine

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Toms River North

GIRLS LACROSSE

2 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Pinelands

Jackson Liberty at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Buena

Absegami at St. Joseph

Hammonton at ACIT

Wildwood vs. Pennsville at Fox Park

Atlantic City at Holy Spirit

7 p.m.

Southern at Toms River South

BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit

St. Augustine at Ocean City

Wildwood vs. Penns Grove at Fox Park

Millville at Vineland

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.

4:15 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River East at Bey Lea Tennis Courts

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Lakewood

Clearview at Hammonton

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

5:15 p.m.

Central Reg. at Southern

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

5 p.m.

SJTCA at Delsea Reg.

0 Comments

