High school schedule for Thursday, May 5, 2022

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
7:30 a.m.
Carl Arena-Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament at Ramblewood Country Club
Other matches
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Jackson Liberty at Eagle Ridge Golf Club
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Golf Club
GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Paul VI at Running Deer Golf Club
Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at Ocean Acres Country Club
Barnegat vs. St. Rose at Spring Lake Country Club
BASEBALL
Diamond Classic
4 p.m.
Cherry Hill West at Egg Harbor Twp.
Other games
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Camden Tech at Bridgeton
Atlantic City at Cape May Tech
Hammonton at Millville
Pleasantville at Pilgrim Academy
Pennsville at Wildwood at Maxwell Field
ACIT at Cumberland
Buena at Gloucester Catholic
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
4:15 p.m.
Central at Southern
7 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Ocean City at Amanda's Field
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Highland
Shawnee at St. Augustine
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Toms River North
GIRLS LACROSSE
2 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Pinelands
Jackson Liberty at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Buena
Absegami at St. Joseph
Hammonton at ACIT
Wildwood vs. Pennsville at Fox Park
Atlantic City at Holy Spirit
7 p.m.
Southern at Toms River South
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
St. Augustine at Ocean City
Wildwood vs. Penns Grove at Fox Park
Millville at Vineland
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.
4:15 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River East at Bey Lea Tennis Courts
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Lakewood
Clearview at Hammonton
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
5:15 p.m.
Central Reg. at Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.
SJTCA at Delsea Reg.
