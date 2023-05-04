THURSDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
4 p.m.
Absegami at ACIT
Wildwood at Bridgeton
St. Joseph at Buena
Pleasantville at CapeMay Tech
Hammonton at Mainland
Glassboro at Oakcrest
Vineland at St. Augustine
Cumberland at Clayton
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Toms River North
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Bridgeton
Hammonton at Cedar Creek
Williamstown at Ocean City
Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
Southern at Toms River North
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Camden Catholic vs. St. Joseph at Boyer Ave Recreational Park
Winslow Twp. at Oakcrest
4:30 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
5:15 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Vineland at Gittone Stadium
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Buena atBridgeton
Hammonton at Cedar Creek
Vineland at Oakcrest
Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine
Pleasantville at Bridgeton
Wildwood vs. Highland at Fox Park
Cumberland at Kingsway
Ocean City at Atlantic City
4:30 p.m.
Mainland at Middle Twp.
Southern at Toms River North
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
9 a.m.
Carl Arena Memorial Tournament at Riverwinds Golf Club
4 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Clayton at Union League National
Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at West Lake Country Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River North at Bey Lea Golf Course
FLAG FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at Ocean City
6 p.m.
Pinelands at Long Branch
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.
Cherry Hill East vs. Hammonton at Pennsauken
3:45 p.m.
Riverside at St. Augustine
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
5:15 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
SJTCA Invitational at Delsea Reg.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek
