THURSDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Thursday, May 26, 2022

Cedar Creek vs. EHT softball

Egg Harbor Township's vs Cedar Creek during the championship game of the first Cape-Atlantic League softball tournament at Egg Harbor Township High School Wednesday May 18, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

BASEBALL

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship

3:30 p.m.

Mainland at St. Augustine

Other games

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami

Lower Cape May at ACIT

Oakcrest at Cape May Tech

Paulsboro at Cedar Creek

Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit

LEAP Academy at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Manasquan

4:15 p.m.

Matawan at Pinelands

SOFTBALL

S.J. Group II championship

4 p.m.

Haddon Heights at Cedar Creek

S.J. Non-Public B semifinals

4 p.m.

(5) Wildwood Catholic at (1) St. Joseph

(7) Holy Spirit at (3) Gloucester Catholic

Other games

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Lower Cape May

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River East at Bey Lea Tennis Courts

4 p.m.

Absegami at Oakcrest

GIRLS LACROSSE

State Non-Public Group B quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(6) Morristown-Beard at (3) Holy Spirit

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

South Jersey quarterfinals

5 p.m.

(9) Manchester Twp. at (1) Southern

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Mainland vs. St. Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club

Ocean City vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Golf Club

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Buena at Mays Landing Country Club

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Ocean County Relays at Southern Reg.

