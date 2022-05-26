High school schedule for Thursday, May 26, 2022

BASEBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship
3:30 p.m.
Mainland at St. Augustine
Other games
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
Lower Cape May at ACIT
Oakcrest at Cape May Tech
Paulsboro at Cedar Creek
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
LEAP Academy at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Manasquan
4:15 p.m.
Matawan at Pinelands
SOFTBALL
S.J. Group II championship
People are also reading…
4 p.m.
Haddon Heights at Cedar Creek
S.J. Non-Public B semifinals
4 p.m.
(5) Wildwood Catholic at (1) St. Joseph
(7) Holy Spirit at (3) Gloucester Catholic
Other games
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River East at Bey Lea Tennis Courts
4 p.m.
Absegami at Oakcrest
GIRLS LACROSSE
State Non-Public Group B quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(6) Morristown-Beard at (3) Holy Spirit
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
South Jersey quarterfinals
5 p.m.
(9) Manchester Twp. at (1) Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Mainland vs. St. Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club
Ocean City vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Golf Club
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Buena at Mays Landing Country Club
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Ocean County Relays at Southern Reg.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.