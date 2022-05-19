 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THURSDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Thursday, May 19, 2022

On May 17 2022, in Galloway, Ocean City High School and Holy Spirit girls lacrosse play the first CAL lacrosse tourney championship game.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS LACROSSE

S.J. Group I first round

4 p.m.

(12) Middle Twp. at (5) Shore

4:30 p.m.

(9) Lower Cape May at (8) Bernards

S.J. Group II first round

3:30 p.m.

(12) Holmdel at (5) Barnegat

(13) Pinelands at (4) Wall Twp.

4 p.m.

(14) Cedar Creek at (3) Allentown

S.J. Group III first round

2 p.m.

(14) Hightstown at (4) Ocean City

3 p.m.

(10) Brick Memorial a7 (7) Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

(11) Toms River East at (6) Mainland

S.J. Group IV first round

4 p.m.

(10) Egg Harbor Twp. at (7) Kingsway

(15) Millville at (2) Cherokee

6:45 p.m.

(14) Monroe at (3) Southern

BOYS LACROSSE

S.J. Group IV first round

4 p.m.

(16) Toms River North at (1) Southern

SOFTBALL

S.J. Non-Public A first round

2 p.m.

(9) Our Lady of Mercy at (8) Union Catholic

Other games

3:45 p.m.

Long Branch at Barnegat

Lacey Twp. at Toms River East

4 p.m.

ACIT at Absegami

Pleasantville vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park

Bridgeton at Cumberland

Triton at Ocean City

Wildwood vs. Cape May Tech at Fox Park

Cape May Tech at Wildwood

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Hammonton at Lenape

Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Clayton at Bridgeton

Long Branch at Barnegat

Cedar Creek at Cape May Tech

Camden Tech at Buena

St. Joseph at Mainland

6 p.m.

Wildwood vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex

6:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Pinelands at Doc Cramer Fields

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Atlantic City

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

Bridgeton at Cumberland

Wildwood vs. Overbrook at Fox Park

St. Augustine at Hammonton

Buena at Lower Cape May

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Brick Memorial

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

5:15 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Kingsway

5:30 p.m.

Old Bridge at Southern

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Vineland vs. Atlantic City at Atlantic City Country Club

Cape May County Tech vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club

Bridgeton vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winery Country Club

Absegami vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at Seaview Golf Course

Oakcrest vs. Wildwood Catholic at Shore Gate Golf Club

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Toms River East vs. Lacey Twp. at Cedar Creek Golf Course

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Central at Ocean Acres Country Club

