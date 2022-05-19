High school schedule for Thursday, May 19, 2022

GIRLS LACROSSE
S.J. Group I first round
4 p.m.
(12) Middle Twp. at (5) Shore
4:30 p.m.
(9) Lower Cape May at (8) Bernards
S.J. Group II first round
3:30 p.m.
(12) Holmdel at (5) Barnegat
(13) Pinelands at (4) Wall Twp.
4 p.m.
(14) Cedar Creek at (3) Allentown
S.J. Group III first round
2 p.m.
(14) Hightstown at (4) Ocean City
3 p.m.
(10) Brick Memorial a7 (7) Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
(11) Toms River East at (6) Mainland
S.J. Group IV first round
4 p.m.
(10) Egg Harbor Twp. at (7) Kingsway
(15) Millville at (2) Cherokee
6:45 p.m.
(14) Monroe at (3) Southern
BOYS LACROSSE
S.J. Group IV first round
4 p.m.
(16) Toms River North at (1) Southern
SOFTBALL
S.J. Non-Public A first round
2 p.m.
(9) Our Lady of Mercy at (8) Union Catholic
Other games
3:45 p.m.
Long Branch at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Toms River East
4 p.m.
ACIT at Absegami
Pleasantville vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park
Bridgeton at Cumberland
Triton at Ocean City
Wildwood vs. Cape May Tech at Fox Park
Cape May Tech at Wildwood
BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Hammonton at Lenape
Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Clayton at Bridgeton
Long Branch at Barnegat
Cedar Creek at Cape May Tech
Camden Tech at Buena
St. Joseph at Mainland
6 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
6:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Pinelands at Doc Cramer Fields
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Atlantic City
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Bridgeton at Cumberland
Wildwood vs. Overbrook at Fox Park
St. Augustine at Hammonton
Buena at Lower Cape May
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Brick Memorial
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
5:15 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Kingsway
5:30 p.m.
Old Bridge at Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Vineland vs. Atlantic City at Atlantic City Country Club
Cape May County Tech vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club
Bridgeton vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winery Country Club
Absegami vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at Seaview Golf Course
Oakcrest vs. Wildwood Catholic at Shore Gate Golf Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Toms River East vs. Lacey Twp. at Cedar Creek Golf Course
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Central at Ocean Acres Country Club
