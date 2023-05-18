BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Atlantic Christian
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Middle Twp. at Hammonton
Buena at Lower Cape May
Clearview at Cumberland
Wildwood vs. Penns Grove at Maxwell Field
4:15 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
6 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Ocean City at Amanda's Field
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Toms River East
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Oakcrest at Atlantic Christian
Middle Twp. vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park
Cedar Creek at Pilgrim Academy
Mainland at Vineland
Cumberland at Clearview
Jackson Memorial at Southern
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Howell
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor at Cedar Creek
St. Joseph at Oakcrest
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Middle Twp. at Shunpike Athletic Fields
BOYS LACROSSE
4:30 p.m.
Southern at Red Bank Reg.
6 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Clayton at Bridgeton
Lower Cape May at Hammonton
Egg Harbor Twp. at Middle Twp.
Vineland at Oakcrest
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Brick Memorial
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Shore Conference Tournament first round
5 p.m.
(13) Lakewood at (4) Pinelands
Other matches
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
Christian Brothers at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Absegami
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Mainland at Linwood Country Club
Lacey Twp. vs. Jackson Liberty at Cedar creek Golf Course
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club'
ACIT vs. Millville vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winery
Ocean City vs. Absegami at Seaview Country Club
Buena vs. Bridgeton vs. Wildwood Catholic @ Shore Gate Golf Club
Cumberland vs. Washington Twp. at Running Deer Golf Club
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Cape May County Championships at Ocean City
