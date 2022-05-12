High school schedule for Thursday, May 12, 2022

BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Vineland vs. Atlantic City at Chelsea Heights Field
Lower Cape May at Bridgeton
Pleasantville vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
Ocean City at Oakcrest
Hammonton at St. Augustine
Wildwood at Overbrook
Buena at Clayton
ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.
Monmouth at Pinelands
4:15 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Lacey Twp. at Cedar Creek Golf Course
4 p.m.
Middle Township vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club
ACIT vs. St. Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club
Millville vs. Mainland at Linwood Country Club
Absegami vs. Hammonton at Seaview Golf Course
GIRLS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River East at Bey Lea Golf Course
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Cherokee at The Links Golf Course
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Highland
Ranney at Pinelands
BOYS LACROSSE
Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals
4:45 p.m.
Southern at Christian Brothers
Other games
Holy Spirit at Eastern
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Toms River East
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at ACIT
Wildwood Catholic vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Street Fields
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Bridgeton at Lower Cape May
Penns Grove at Oakcrest
Atlantic City at Vineland
Mainland at Absegami
Marlboro at Pinelands
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Central Reg. at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Absegami
Buena Reg. at Bridgeton
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Haddonfield
Vineland at Mainland
Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine
Wildwood at Pitman
Delse at Cumberland
Atlantic City at Hammonton
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Absegami
Hammonton at Vineland
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Ocean County Championships at Jackson Liberty H.S.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Middle Twp. at Memorial Field
Hammonton at Vineland
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Shore Conference Tournament semifinals
5:30 p.m.
Southern vs. St. John Vianney at Georgian Court University
Championship match will follow
Other matches
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Eastern
Cinnaminson at Pleasantville
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Central Reg.
Cherry Hill West at Egg Harbor Twp.
