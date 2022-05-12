 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
THURSDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Thursday, May 12, 2022

  • 0
LCMR vs Spirit

Holy Spirit against Lower Cape May Regional girls Lacrosse game at Holy Spirit High School Friday May 6, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

BASEBALL

4 p.m.

Vineland vs. Atlantic City at Chelsea Heights Field

Lower Cape May at Bridgeton

Pleasantville vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex

Ocean City at Oakcrest

Hammonton at St. Augustine

Wildwood at Overbrook

Buena at Clayton

ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.

Monmouth at Pinelands

4:15 p.m.

Mainland at Absegami

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Lacey Twp. at Cedar Creek Golf Course

People are also reading…

4 p.m.

Middle Township vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club

ACIT vs. St. Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club

Millville vs. Mainland at Linwood Country Club

Absegami vs. Hammonton at Seaview Golf Course

GIRLS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River East at Bey Lea Golf Course

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Cherokee at The Links Golf Course

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Highland

Ranney at Pinelands

BOYS LACROSSE

Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals

4:45 p.m.

Southern at Christian Brothers

Other games

Holy Spirit at Eastern

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Toms River East

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at ACIT

Wildwood Catholic vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Street Fields

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Bridgeton at Lower Cape May

Penns Grove at Oakcrest

Atlantic City at Vineland

Mainland at Absegami

Marlboro at Pinelands

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Central Reg. at Barnegat

Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Absegami

Buena Reg. at Bridgeton

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Ocean City at Haddonfield

Vineland at Mainland

Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine

Wildwood at Pitman

Delse at Cumberland

Atlantic City at Hammonton

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Absegami

Hammonton at Vineland

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Ocean County Championships at Jackson Liberty H.S.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Middle Twp. at Memorial Field

Hammonton at Vineland

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Shore Conference Tournament semifinals

5:30 p.m.

Southern vs. St. John Vianney at Georgian Court University

Championship match will follow 

Other matches

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Eastern

Cinnaminson at Pleasantville

5:15 p.m.

Barnegat at Central Reg.

Cherry Hill West at Egg Harbor Twp.

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News