BASEBALL
Shore Conference Tournament first round
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Beach
4:30 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Southern
Other games
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Bridgeton
Buena at Cedar Creek
Hammonton at Cumberland
Millville at Mainland
Cape May Tech at Middle Twp.
Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine
Wildwood vs. Pennsville at Maxwell Field
Atlantic City at Holy Spirit
6 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
7 p.m.
Pleasantville vs. Oakcrest at UnderHill Park
SOFTBALL
Shore Conference Tournament first round
4:30 p.m.
Monmouth Reg. at Southern
5:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Toms River East
Other games
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Atlantic City
Absegami at Cape May Tech
Mainland at Hammonton
Camden Charter at Pleasantville
Wildwood vs. Pennsville at Fox Park
Pemberton at Buena
BOYS LACROSSE
Shore Conference Tournament first round
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Other games
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
Vineland at Atlantic City
Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest vs. Middle at Shunpike Athletic Fields
Southern at Toms River South
4:45 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Ocean City
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.
Ocean City at Holy Spirit
Mainland at Lower Cape May
Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy
4:30 p.m.
Atlantic City at Millville
FLAG FOOTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Mainland
6 p.m.
Matawan at Pinelands
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek
Bridgeton at Hammonton
St. Augustine at Middle Twp.
Ocean City at Millville
Wildwood Catholic at Vineland
Highland at Cumberland
Wildwood at Pennsville
Buena at Holy Spirit
Atlantic City at Mainland
Barnegat at Central Reg.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest at St. Augustine
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
Pinelands at St. Joseph (Metuchen)
5:30 p.m.
Northern Burlington at Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Absegami vs. Mainland vs. Vineland at Linwood Country Club
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
2:45 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Wildwood Catholic vs. Oakcrest at Blue Heron Pines
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Links
Lacey Twp. vs. Pinelands at LBI National Golf Course
GIRLS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Trinity Hall at Howell Park Golf Course
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Williamstown at Running Deer Golf Club
BOYS GOLF
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Gateway atRunning Deer Golf Club
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Deptford
