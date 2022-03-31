High school schedule for Thursday, March 31, 2022

GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Neptune
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
Pinelands at Monmouth
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Neptune at Barnegat
5:30 p.m.
Ocean City at Haddonfield
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
BOYS LACROSSE
