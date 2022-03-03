High school schedule for Thursday, March 3, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL
S.J. Group I quarterfinals
7 p.m.
(6) Palmyra at (3) Wildwood
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
6 p.m.
(8) Ocean City at (1) Moorestown
6:30 p.m.
(6) Mainland at (3) Burlington Twp.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
S.J.Group I quaterfinals
5 p.m.
(8) Riverside at (1) Wildwood
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
5 p.m.
(9) Lacey Twp. at (1) Mainland
People are also reading…
(5) Delsea at (4) Absegami
(7) Hammonton at (2) Timber Creek
(6) Moorestown at (3) Ocean City
WRESTLING
State Tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
2 p.m.
Preliminaries (Pre-Quarterfinals to follow)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.