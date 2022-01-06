High school schedule for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp.
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Liberty
5:30 p.m.
Millville at Absegami
Cape May Tech at ACIT
Wildwood Catholic at Buena
Egg Harbor Twp. at Lower Cape May
Ocean City at Pleasantville
Gloucester Tech at Cumberland
Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic
6 p.m.
Vineland at Cedar Creek
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Cape May Tech
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
Pleasantville at Oakcrest
Lower Cape May at Hammonton
Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood
6 p.m.
Buena at St. Augustine
ACIT at Vineland
Absegami at Wildwood Catholic
Southern at Toms River East
7 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Atlantic City
Mainland at St. Joseph
WRESTLING
6:30 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Southern
BOYS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes
Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Cherry Hill East vs. St. Augustine at Bowlero Turnersville
Hammonton vs. Deptford at Bowlero Deptford
GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes
Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Deptford at Bowlero Deptford
BOYS SWIMMING
2 p.m.
Southern vs. Central Reg. H.S at Toms River YMCA
GIRLS SWIMMING
2 p.m.
Southern vs. Central Reg. H.S at Toms River YMCA
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.
Ocean County Relays at Bennett Center
ICE HOCKEY
5 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Freehold Twp. at Howell Ice Arena
