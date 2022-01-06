 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school schedule for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022
agate

High school schedule for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

123021-pac-spt-eht

On December 29 2021, in Wildwood, Egg Harbor Township High School girls basketball plays against Freire Charter from Pennsylvania in the Al Melini Memorial Showcase. EHTHS #43 Eva Derbyshire.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp.

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Liberty

5:30 p.m.

Millville at Absegami

Cape May Tech at ACIT

Wildwood Catholic at Buena

Egg Harbor Twp. at Lower Cape May

Ocean City at Pleasantville

Gloucester Tech at Cumberland

Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic

6 p.m.

Vineland at Cedar Creek

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Lacey Twp.

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Cape May Tech

Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.

Pleasantville at Oakcrest

Lower Cape May at Hammonton

Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood

6 p.m.

Buena at St. Augustine

ACIT at Vineland

Absegami at Wildwood Catholic

Southern at Toms River East

7 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Atlantic City

Mainland at St. Joseph

WRESTLING

6:30 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Southern

BOYS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes

Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Cherry Hill East vs. St. Augustine at Bowlero Turnersville

Hammonton vs. Deptford at Bowlero Deptford

GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes

Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Deptford at Bowlero Deptford

BOYS SWIMMING

2 p.m.

Southern vs. Central Reg. H.S at Toms River YMCA

GIRLS SWIMMING

2 p.m.

Southern vs. Central Reg. H.S at Toms River YMCA

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4:30 p.m.

Ocean County Relays at Bennett Center

ICE HOCKEY

5 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Freehold Twp. at Howell Ice Arena

