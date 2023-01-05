 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THURSDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

121822-pac-spt-hamhoops

On December 13, 2022, in Ocean City, Wildwood Catholic competes with Hammonton girls basketball.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Buena at Bridgeton

Oakcrest at Cape May Tech

Cumberland at Deptford

Pitman at Wildwood

5:15 p.m.

Pinelands at Barnegat

5:30 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

Cedar Creek at ACIT

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Millville at. Holy Spirit

Pleasantville at Lower Cape May

Wildwood Catholic at Our Lady of Mercy

Gloucester Catholic at Mainland

6 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Vineland

6:30 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Southern

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Deptford at Cumberland

Wildwood at Pitman

Vineland at Hammonton

6 p.m.

Bridgeton at Millville

Cape May Tech at Oakcrest

Lower Cape May at Pleasantville

Mainland at Ocean City

St. Augustine at Wildwood Catholic

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Pinelands

Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.

7 p.m.

ACIT at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Twp. at Middle Twp.

Lower Cape May at Pleasantville

Southern at Brick Memorial

WRESTLING

4 p.m.

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. St. Peter’s Prep at AmeriHealth Pavilion at Prudential Center

Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River East at Winding River Ice Rink

6:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Ocean Twp. at Jersey Shore Arena

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

3:30 p.m.

Absegami vs. Millville Senior at Holly City Family Center

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Lower Cape May

Oakcrest at Middle Twp.

Cape May Tech vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School

Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood Catholic at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool

Mainland vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Atlantic City at St. Augustine

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

