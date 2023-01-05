High school schedule for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Buena at Bridgeton
Oakcrest at Cape May Tech
Cumberland at Deptford
Pitman at Wildwood
5:15 p.m.
Pinelands at Barnegat
5:30 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
Cedar Creek at ACIT
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Millville at. Holy Spirit
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
Wildwood Catholic at Our Lady of Mercy
Gloucester Catholic at Mainland
6 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Vineland
6:30 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Southern
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Deptford at Cumberland
Wildwood at Pitman
Vineland at Hammonton
6 p.m.
Bridgeton at Millville
Cape May Tech at Oakcrest
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
Mainland at Ocean City
St. Augustine at Wildwood Catholic
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Pinelands
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
7 p.m.
ACIT at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Twp. at Middle Twp.
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
Southern at Brick Memorial
WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. St. Peter’s Prep at AmeriHealth Pavilion at Prudential Center
Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River East at Winding River Ice Rink
6:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Ocean Twp. at Jersey Shore Arena
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Absegami vs. Millville Senior at Holly City Family Center
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
Oakcrest at Middle Twp.
Cape May Tech vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School
Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood Catholic at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool
Mainland vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at St. Augustine
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
