High school schedule for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

WRESTLING
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Oakcrest
5 p.m.
Vineland at Millville
Hammonton at Williamstown
Shore Conference Tournament at Rumson-Fair Haven
5:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
St. Augustine at Oakcrest
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Salem at Wildwood
5:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May at ACIT
Cape May Tech at Holy Spirit
Bridgeton at Mainland
Triton at Cumberland
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
Atlantic City at Paul VI
6:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Triton
Salem at Wildwood
6 p.m.
Buena at St. Augustine
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
7 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
3 p.m.
CAL Championships at Atlantic City H.S.
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Central Reg. at Ocean Lanes
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
