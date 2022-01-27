 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school schedule for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
agate

High school schedule for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

Absegami vs St. Augustine Prep wrestling

Absegami's against St. Augustine Prep wrestling match at St. Augustine Prep High School Tuesday Jan 11, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

WRESTLING

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Oakcrest

5 p.m.

Vineland at Millville

Hammonton at Williamstown

Shore Conference Tournament at Rumson-Fair Haven

5:30 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May

St. Augustine at Oakcrest

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Salem at Wildwood

5:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May at ACIT

Cape May Tech at Holy Spirit

Bridgeton at Mainland

Triton at Cumberland

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami

Atlantic City at Paul VI

6:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Cumberland at Triton

Salem at Wildwood

6 p.m.

Buena at St. Augustine

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Lacey Twp.

Pinelands at Manchester Twp.

7 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

3 p.m.

CAL Championships at Atlantic City H.S.

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Central Reg. at Ocean Lanes

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4:30 p.m.

Shore Conference Championship at Bennett Center

5 p.m.

CAL Meet VI at Atlantic City Armory

