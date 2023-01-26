High school schedule for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

THURSDAY’S HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Cape-Atlantic League Championships at Atlantic City
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
2 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
8 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Point Pleasant Borough at Atlantic Club
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Millville at Vineland
5:30 p.m.
Mainland at Ocean City
6 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
7 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
ICE HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Gloucester Catholic vs. St. Augustine at Hollydell Ice Arena
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4:45 p.m.
Wildwood at Penns Grove
5:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Gloucester Tech
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Cumberland
Overbrook at Wildwood
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Winter Meet at Atlantic City Armory
4:30 p.m.
Shore Conference Championships at Bennett Center
