High school schedule for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Hammonton
Atlantic City at Oakcrest
Egg Harbor Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy
Cumberland at Highland
ACIT at Vineland
5:30 p.m.
Mainland at Millville
Buena at Camden Tech
Bridgeton at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Cape My Tech
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
Wildwood at Pitman
6 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Ocean City
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Mainland
Camden Tech at Buena
Lower Cape May at Egg Harbor Twp.
Highland at Cumberland
6 p.m.
Vineland at Pleasantville
Millville at St. Augustine
Ocean City at Wildwood Catholic
Pitman at Wildwood
St. Joseph at Holy Spirit
6:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at St. John Vianney
Barnegat at Central Reg.
7 p.m.
Bridgeton at Atlantic City
Oakcrest at ACIT
Hammonton at Cedar Creek
Cape May Tech at Middle Twp.
Vineland at Pleasantville
BOYS SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Neptune at Neptune Aquatic Center
3:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May County Special Services
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Mainland
Pleasantville vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine
Lower Cape May at Vineland
GIRLS SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Neptune at Neptune Aquatic Center
3:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May County Special Services
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Mainland
Pleasantville vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
Lower Cape May at Vineland
WRESTLING
4:30 p.m.
Penn Grove at Middle Twp.
6 p.m.
Marlboro at Lacey Twp.
Ocean City at Lower Cape May
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River North
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River South at Ocean Lanes
4:30 p.m.
Tri-County Conference Showcase at Di Donato's Bowling Center
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Seneca at Bowlero Turnersville
GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Seneca at Bowlero Turnersville
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.
Ocean County Championships at Bennett Center
