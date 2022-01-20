 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school schedule for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
agate

123021-pac-spt-eht

On December 29 2021, in Wildwood, Egg Harbor Township High School girls basketball plays against Freire Charter from Pennsylvania in the Al Melini Memorial Showcase. EHTHS #3 Lyla Brown.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Hammonton

Atlantic City at Oakcrest

Egg Harbor Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy

Cumberland at Highland

ACIT at Vineland

5:30 p.m.

Mainland at Millville

Buena at Camden Tech

Bridgeton at Absegami

Cedar Creek at Cape My Tech

Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May

Wildwood at Pitman

6 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Ocean City

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Absegami at Mainland

Camden Tech at Buena

Lower Cape May at Egg Harbor Twp.

Highland at Cumberland

6 p.m.

Vineland at Pleasantville

Millville at St. Augustine

Ocean City at Wildwood Catholic

Pitman at Wildwood

St. Joseph at Holy Spirit

6:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at St. John Vianney

Barnegat at Central Reg.

7 p.m.

Bridgeton at Atlantic City

Oakcrest at ACIT

Hammonton at Cedar Creek

Cape May Tech at Middle Twp.

BOYS SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Neptune at Neptune Aquatic Center

3:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May County Special Services

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Mainland

Pleasantville vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine

Lower Cape May at Vineland

GIRLS SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Neptune at Neptune Aquatic Center

3:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May County Special Services

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Mainland

Pleasantville vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

Lower Cape May at Vineland

WRESTLING

4:30 p.m.

Penn Grove at Middle Twp.

6 p.m.

Marlboro at Lacey Twp.

Ocean City at Lower Cape May

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River North

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River South at Ocean Lanes

4:30 p.m.

Tri-County Conference Showcase at Di Donato's Bowling Center

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Seneca at Bowlero Turnersville

GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Seneca at Bowlero Turnersville

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4:30 p.m.

Ocean County Championships at Bennett Center

