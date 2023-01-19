 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THURSDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

Ocean City Girls Basketball team hosted No.11 Williamstown Thursday Night. Ocean City, NJ. January 12, 2023.(Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Mainland at Absegami

Oakcrest at Buena

Bridgeton at St. Joseph

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

4:30 p.m.

Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic

5 p.m.

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

5:30 p.m.

ACIT at Hammonton

Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp.

Cedar Creek at Millville

Atlantic City at Trenton Central

6:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Southern

Brick Twp. at Barnegat

7 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School

BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Delsea at Cumberland

5:30 p.m.

Absegami at Mainland

Pleasantville at Cape May Tech

Buena at Oakcrest

St. Joseph at Holy Spirit

Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood

Middle Twp, at St. Augustine

Ocean City at Wildwood Catholic

Barnegat at Brick Twp.

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River South

Pinelands Reg. at Lacey

7 p.m.

Hammonton at ACIT

Atlantic City aty Bridgeton

Millville at Cedar Creek

Vineland at Lower Cape May

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Phillipsburg at Southern

6 p.m.

Vineland at Hammonton

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

3:45 p.m.

Vineland vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

4 p.m.

Cherry Hill East at Mainland

Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at St. Francis Aquatic Center

4:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek st Atlantic City

ICE HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Holy Ghost at Grundy Arena

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Brick Twp. at Winding River

5 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Freehold Twp. at Howell Ice Arena

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND. FIELD

4:30 p.m.

Ocean County Championships at Bennett Center

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

