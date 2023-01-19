High school schedule for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
Oakcrest at Buena
Bridgeton at St. Joseph
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
4:30 p.m.
Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic
5 p.m.
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
5:30 p.m.
ACIT at Hammonton
Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp.
Cedar Creek at Millville
Atlantic City at Trenton Central
People are also reading…
6:30 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern
Brick Twp. at Barnegat
7 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Delsea at Cumberland
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Mainland
Pleasantville at Cape May Tech
Buena at Oakcrest
St. Joseph at Holy Spirit
Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood
Middle Twp, at St. Augustine
Ocean City at Wildwood Catholic
Barnegat at Brick Twp.
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River South
Pinelands Reg. at Lacey
7 p.m.
Hammonton at ACIT
Atlantic City aty Bridgeton
Millville at Cedar Creek
Vineland at Lower Cape May
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Phillipsburg at Southern
6 p.m.
Vineland at Hammonton
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
3:45 p.m.
Vineland vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
4 p.m.
Cherry Hill East at Mainland
Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at St. Francis Aquatic Center
4:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek st Atlantic City
ICE HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Holy Ghost at Grundy Arena
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Twp. at Winding River
5 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Freehold Twp. at Howell Ice Arena
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND. FIELD
4:30 p.m.
Ocean County Championships at Bennett Center
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.