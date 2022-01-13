High school schedule for Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Cape May Tech
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at ACIT
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
Wildwood Catholic at Egg Harbor Twp.
6:30 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern
Brick Twp. at Pinelands
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Atlantic Christian at Cape May Tech
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River South
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
BOYS SWIMMING
2 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Jackson Liberty at Ocean County YMCA
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Millville at Holly City Family Center
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May Special Services School
4:30 p.m.
Absegami vs. Oakcrest at Hess Complex
5:15 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Southern at St. Francis Aquatic Center
GIRLS SWIMMING
2 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Jackson Liberty at Ocean County YMCA
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Millville at Holly City Family Center
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May Special Services School
Cedar Creek at Mainland
4:30 p.m.
Absegami vs. Oakcrest at Hess Complex
BOYS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Pennsauken Tech at Laurel Lanes
Hammonton vs. ACIT at King Pin Lanes
GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. ACIT at King Pin Lanes
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Gov. Livingston at Winding River Ice Rink
6:20 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Ocean Twp. at Jersey Shore Arena
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.
