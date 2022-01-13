 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school schedule for Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
agate

High school schedule for Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

010622-pac-spt-oackcrest

On January 5 2022, at the Hess School in Mays Landing, Oakcrest and Millville High School's boys and girls swim teams compete.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Cape May Tech

5:15 p.m.

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

5:30 p.m.

Absegami at ACIT

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

Wildwood Catholic at Egg Harbor Twp.

6:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Southern

Brick Twp. at Pinelands

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Atlantic Christian at Cape May Tech

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River South

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

BOYS SWIMMING

2 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Jackson Liberty at Ocean County YMCA

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Millville at Holly City Family Center

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May Special Services School

4:30 p.m.

Absegami vs. Oakcrest at Hess Complex

5:15 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Southern at St. Francis Aquatic Center

GIRLS SWIMMING

2 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Jackson Liberty at Ocean County YMCA

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Millville at Holly City Family Center

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May Special Services School

Cedar Creek at Mainland

4:30 p.m.

Absegami vs. Oakcrest at Hess Complex

BOYS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Pennsauken Tech at Laurel Lanes

Hammonton vs. ACIT at King Pin Lanes

GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. ACIT at King Pin Lanes

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Gov. Livingston at Winding River Ice Rink

6:20 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Ocean Twp. at Jersey Shore Arena

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4:30 p.m.

State Group I Championships at Bennett Center

4 p.m.

Winter Meet at Atlantic City Armory

