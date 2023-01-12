High school schedule for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Salesianum at St. Augustine
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River South at Toms River YMCA
4 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at St. Francis Aquatic Center
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Deptford at Cedar Creek
Pennsville at SC Wrestling
6 p.m.
Absegami at Oakcrest
People are also reading…
Middle Twp. at Millville
Rancocas Valley at Egg Harbor Twp.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Barnegat at Manalapan
Pinelands at Freehold Borough
6:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. Toms River East
7 p.m.
Williamstown vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School
BOYS BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
Toms River East at Lacey Twp.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.