BOYS BASKETBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament second round
4 p.m.
(15) Cedar Creek at (2) Mainland
4:30 p.m.
(9) Hammonton at (8) ACIT
5:30 p.m.
(12) Pleasantville at (5) Millville
6 p.m.
(16) Wildwood Catholic at (1) St. Augustine
6:30 p.m.
(11) Absegami at (6) Atlantic City
(10) Ocean City vs. (7) St. Joseph at Buena
7 p.m.
(14) Holy Spirit at (3) Egg Harbor Twp.
(13) Middle Twp. at (4) Lower Cape May
Shore Conference Tournament second round
7 p.m.
(16) Southern at (1) Manasquan gi
Other games
5:30 p.m.
Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic
7 p.m.
Cumberland at Delsea
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament second round
4 p.m.
(10) Egg Harbor Twp. at (7) Holy Spirit
5 p.m.
(18) ACIT at 2) Atlantic City
5:30 p.m.
(11) Absegami at (6) Hammonton
(14) Vineland at (3) Middle Twp.
(9) Our Lady of Mercy at (8) Bridgeton
(16) Millville at (1) Mainland
6 p.m.
(12) Lower Cape May ayt (5) Wildwood Catholic
7 p.m.
(13) Cedar Creek vs. (4) Ocean City at Ocean City Intermediate School
Other games
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Buena
St. Joseph at Lakewood
Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood
5 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at BRick Memorial
5:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Delsea
GIRLS SWIMMING
S.J. Group C quarterfinals
4:30 p.m.
(5) Wall Twp. vs. (4) Oakcrest at Hess School
S.J. Group A quarterfinals
5 p.m.
(5) Kingsway at (4) Vineland
State Non-Public Group B first round
5:30 p.m.
(7) Holy Spirit at (6) Morristown-Beard
BOYS SWIMMING
S.J. Group C quarterfinals
4:30 p.m.
(6) Pitman vs. (3) Oakcrest at Hess School
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
3:30 p.m.
Cherokee Challenge at Cherokee
WRESTLING
4:30 p.m.
Freehold Borough at Pinelands
6 p.m.
Bordentown at Barnegat
