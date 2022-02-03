 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022
0 Comments
agate

High school schedule for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Absegami vs St. Augustine Prep wrestling

Absegami's against St. Augustine Prep wrestling match at St. Augustine Prep High School Tuesday Jan 11, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Buena

Hammonton at Lower Cape May

Vineland at Millville

Absegami at Oakcrest

5:30 p.m.

Pleasantville at ACIT

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

Cape May Tech at Ocean City

6 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Absegami

Pleasantville at Buena

Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech

Lower Cape May at Mainland

St. Joseph at Hammonton

ACIT at Millville

6 p.m.

Oakcrest at St. Augustine

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

6:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Barnegat

7 p.m.

Ocean City at Middle Twp.

WRESTLING

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Vineland

4:30 p.m.

Buena at St. Joseph

5 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Spirit

6:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Southern

7 p.m.

Delsea Reg. at St. Augustine

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Princeton Day vs. St. Augustine at Igloo Ice Arena

Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River East at Winding River Ice Rink

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

CAL Winter Meet VIII at Atlantic City Armory

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Vineland at Ocean City

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics adds seven new events

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News