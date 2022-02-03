High school schedule for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Buena
Hammonton at Lower Cape May
Vineland at Millville
Absegami at Oakcrest
5:30 p.m.
Pleasantville at ACIT
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
Cape May Tech at Ocean City
6 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Absegami
Pleasantville at Buena
Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech
Lower Cape May at Mainland
St. Joseph at Hammonton
ACIT at Millville
6 p.m.
Oakcrest at St. Augustine
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Barnegat
7 p.m.
Ocean City at Middle Twp.
WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Vineland
4:30 p.m.
Buena at St. Joseph
5 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Spirit
6:30 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern
7 p.m.
Delsea Reg. at St. Augustine
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Princeton Day vs. St. Augustine at Igloo Ice Arena
Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River East at Winding River Ice Rink
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
