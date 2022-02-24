 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school schedule for Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

AC Vikings vs Mainland

Mainland vs Atlantic City first half girls basketball game at Atlantic City High School Friday Feb 11, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals

5 p.m.

Absegami vs. Wildwood Catholic at Atlantic City High School

7 p.m.

Mainland at Atlantic City

Other games

4 p.m.

Millville at Lower Cape May

Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City

Howell at Southern

4:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Bridgeton

5 p.m.

Buena at Clayton

5:30 p.m.

Vineland at Our Lady of Mercy

BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Atlantic City at Oakcrest

Colts Neck at Lacey Twp.

5:30 p.m.

Collingswood at Millville

Vineland at Bridgeton

Holy Cross at Cumberland

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

