High school schedule for Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals
5 p.m.
Absegami vs. Wildwood Catholic at Atlantic City High School
7 p.m.
Mainland at Atlantic City
Other games
4 p.m.
Millville at Lower Cape May
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
Howell at Southern
4:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Bridgeton
5 p.m.
Buena at Clayton
5:30 p.m.
Vineland at Our Lady of Mercy
People are also reading…
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Oakcrest
Colts Neck at Lacey Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Collingswood at Millville
Vineland at Bridgeton
Holy Cross at Cumberland
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.