GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Lakewood at Pinelands
Salem at Wildwood
Manchester. Twp. at Southern
5 p.m.
St. Joseph at Cape May Tech
5:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Bridgeton
Hammonton at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Spirit
Mainland at Our Lady of Mercy
Cumberland at Triton
Atlantic City at ACIT
6 p.m.
Vineland at Absegami
Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Monmouth
Howell at Lacey Twp.
BOYS BASKETBALL
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Howell
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Hammonton
Cape May Tech at Mainland
Oakcrest at Pleasantville
LEAP Academy at Buena
Wildwood at Salem
6 p.m.
Bridgeton at Vineland
Williamstown at Millville
6:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at St. Augustine
Barnegat at Toms River East
7 p.m.
Absegami at Lower Cape May
Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.
Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.
ACIT at Atlantic City
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
2 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
ICE HOCKEY
3 p.m.
Seton Hall Prep vs. St. Augustine
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Varsity Meet at Atlantic City Armory
