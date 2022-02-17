High school schedule for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

BOYS SWIMMING
South Jersey Group C final
3:30 p.m.
(2) Cedar Creek vs. (1) Woodstown at Gloucester Tech
South Jersey Group B final
5 p.m.
(2) Moorestown vs. (1) Ocean City at Gloucester Tech
South Jersey Group A final
6:30 p.m.
(2) Egg Harbor Twp. vs. (1) Cherry Hill East at Gloucester Tech
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Shore Conference Tournament second round
5:30 p.m.
(22) Lacey Twp. at (6) Holmdel
Other games
People are also reading…
4 p.m.
Absegami at Hammonton
ACIT at Vineland
4:30 p.m.
Cherry Hill East at Southern
5 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Buena
5:15 p.m.
Pinelands at Barnegat
5:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Bridgeton
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Hammonton at Absegami
6 p.m.
Barnegat at Oakcrest
Pleasantville at St. Augustine
6:30 p.m.
Toms River North at Vineland
7 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Buena
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Southern vs. St. Rose at Winding River Ice Rink
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.