agate

High school schedule for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

021721_spt_ehtswim

On Feb. 16 2021, at the Egg Harbor Township High School, EHTHS hosts the St.Augustine boys swim team. Hermit Dante Buonadonna places first in the 100 YD Breast.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BOYS SWIMMING

South Jersey Group C final

3:30 p.m.

(2) Cedar Creek vs. (1) Woodstown at Gloucester Tech

South Jersey Group B final

5 p.m.

(2) Moorestown vs. (1) Ocean City at Gloucester Tech

South Jersey Group A final

6:30 p.m.

(2) Egg Harbor Twp. vs. (1) Cherry Hill East at Gloucester Tech

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Shore Conference Tournament second round

5:30 p.m.

(22) Lacey Twp. at (6) Holmdel

Other games

4 p.m.

Absegami at Hammonton

ACIT at Vineland

4:30 p.m.

Cherry Hill East at Southern

5 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Buena

5:15 p.m.

Pinelands at Barnegat

5:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Bridgeton

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Hammonton at Absegami

6 p.m.

Barnegat at Oakcrest

Pleasantville at St. Augustine

6:30 p.m.

Toms River North at Vineland

7 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Buena

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Southern vs. St. Rose at Winding River Ice Rink

