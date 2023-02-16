THURSDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
High School schedule for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
GIRLS SWIMMING
S.J. Group A finals at GCIT
3:30 p.m.
(3) Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Cherry Hill East
S.J. Group C finals at GCIT
5 p.m.
(2) Cedar Creek vs. (1) Haddonfield
S.J. Group B finals at GCIT
6:30 p.m.
(2) Mainland vs. (1) Shawnee
BOYS SWIMMING
S.J. Group A final at GCIT
3:30 p.m.
(2) Egg Harbor Township vs. (1) Cherry Hill East
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Palmyra at Our Lady of Mercy
Barnegat at Colts Neck
5:15 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Cinnaminson
7 p.m.
Vineland at Haddonfield
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Allentown at Hammonton
Buena at Kipp Cooper Norcross Academy
5:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Oakcrest
Cedar Creek at West Deptford
Lacey Twp. at Colts Neck
6 p.m.
Atlantic City at Holy Spirit
