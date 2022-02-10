 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
0 Comments

High school schedule for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ocean City Ridley Swimming

Ocean City’s Rachel Stauffer swims the butterfly portion of the girls 200 medley relay. The Red Raiders won the race and the meet. Video and a photo gallery from the meet are attached to this story at PressofAC.com.

 VERNON OGRODNEK PHOTOS, FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Atlantic Christian

5:15 p.m. 

Barnegat at Brick Twp. 

5:30 p.m.

Wildwood at Pennsville

6:30 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Southern

7 p.m.

Delsea at Cumberland

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Delsea at Cumberland

6 p.m.

St. Augustine at Pleasantville

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Brick Memorial

Brick Twp. at Barnegat 

GIRLS SWIMMING

South Jersey Group A quarterfinals

5 p.m.

(5) Southern at (4) Vineland

South Jersey Group B quaterfinals

4 p.m.

(5) Shawnee vs. (4) Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

South Jersey Group C quarterfinals

4:30 p.m.

(12) Wall Twp. vs. (4) Oakcrest at Hess School

state Non-Public A first round

6 p.m.

(11) St. Thomas Aquinas vs. (6) Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Clearview vs. Hammonton at Oakcrest

Buena vs. Atlantic City at Mainland

6 p.m.

Vineland at Cedar Creek

ICE HOCKEY

5 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Christian Brothers Academy at Jersey Shore Arena

GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Shore Conference Girls Team Tournament at Ocean Lanes

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl-bound Aaron Donald can consume 12 smoothies and 20 cups of popcorn a day

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News