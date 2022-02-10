High school schedule for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Atlantic Christian
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Brick Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Wildwood at Pennsville
6:30 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Southern
7 p.m.
Delsea at Cumberland
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Delsea at Cumberland
6 p.m.
St. Augustine at Pleasantville
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Brick Memorial
Brick Twp. at Barnegat
GIRLS SWIMMING
South Jersey Group A quarterfinals
5 p.m.
(5) Southern at (4) Vineland
South Jersey Group B quaterfinals
4 p.m.
(5) Shawnee vs. (4) Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
South Jersey Group C quarterfinals
4:30 p.m.
(12) Wall Twp. vs. (4) Oakcrest at Hess School
state Non-Public A first round
6 p.m.
(11) St. Thomas Aquinas vs. (6) Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Clearview vs. Hammonton at Oakcrest
Buena vs. Atlantic City at Mainland
6 p.m.
Vineland at Cedar Creek
ICE HOCKEY
5 p.m.
