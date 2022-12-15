High School schedule for Thursday, December 15

BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Atlantic City at Millville
Pleasantville at Atlantic Christian
Absegami at Cape May County Tech
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
6 p.m.
Holy Spirit at St. Augustine Prep
Egg Harbor Twp. at Wildwood Catholic
St. Joseph at Ocean City
6:30 p.m.
Lacey at Southern Regional
Point Pleasant Beach at Pinelands Regional
7 p.m.
Bridgeton at ACIT
Vineland at Cedar Creek
Hammonton at Middle Twp.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
St Joseph vs Buena Regional at Victory Bible Church
Pinelands Regional at Shore Regional
5:15 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
5:30 p.m.
Cape May County Tech at Bridgeton
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
Middle Twp. at Hammonton
Millville at Atlantic City
Ocean City at Mainland
6 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Vineland
7 p.m.
Southern Regional at Lacey
ICE HOCKEY
3:05 p.m.
St. Peters Prep vs St. Augustine Prep at Hollydell Ice Arena
BOYS BOWLING
3:45 p.m.
St Augustine Prep. vs Camden County Technical Schools at 30 Strikes
GIRLS BOWLING
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs Camden County Technical Schools at 30 strikes
BOYS WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Neptune Twp. at Barnegat
6 p.m.
Monmouth Regional at Pinelands Regional
Lacey at Lakewood
