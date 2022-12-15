 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THURSDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High School schedule for Thursday, December 15

CAL girls basketball semifinals

Absegami vs. Wildwood Catholic first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Atlantic City High School Thursday Feb 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

Atlantic City at Millville

Pleasantville at Atlantic Christian

Absegami at Cape May County Tech

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

6 p.m.

Holy Spirit at St. Augustine Prep

Egg Harbor Twp. at Wildwood Catholic

St. Joseph at Ocean City

6:30 p.m.

Lacey at Southern Regional

Point Pleasant Beach at Pinelands Regional

7 p.m.

Bridgeton at ACIT

Vineland at Cedar Creek

Hammonton at Middle Twp.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

St Joseph vs Buena Regional at Victory Bible Church

Pinelands Regional at Shore Regional

5:15 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

5:30 p.m.

Cape May County Tech at Bridgeton

Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

Middle Twp. at Hammonton

Millville at Atlantic City

Ocean City at Mainland

6 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Vineland

7 p.m.

Southern Regional at Lacey

ICE HOCKEY

3:05 p.m.

St. Peters Prep vs St. Augustine Prep at Hollydell Ice Arena

BOYS BOWLING

3:45 p.m.

St Augustine Prep. vs Camden County Technical Schools at 30 Strikes

GIRLS BOWLING

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs Camden County Technical Schools at 30 strikes

BOYS WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Neptune Twp. at Barnegat

6 p.m.

Monmouth Regional at Pinelands Regional

Lacey at Lakewood

