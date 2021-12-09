High school schedule for Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Vineland
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Vineland
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
7 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Buena at St. Augustine
BOYS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes
Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester Two. at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Pennsauken Tech at Bowlero (Turnersville)
GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes
Lacey Twp. vs. Manchester Two. at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Pennsauken Tech at Bowlero (Turnersville)
ICE HOCKEY
5 p.m.
Southern vs. Howell at Howell Ice World
