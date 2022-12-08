High school schedule for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
2 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean County YMCA
4 p.m.
Vineland at Atlantic City
Pleasantville vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May Special Services School
Middle Twp. vs. Lower Cape May at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool
Millville at Mainland
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
5:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Washington Twp. at GCIT
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Absegami at St. Augustine
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
ICE HOCKEY
3 p.m.
Pope John XXIII vs. St. Augustine at Hollydell Ice Arena
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan catholic at Ocean Lanes
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Ocean Lanes
Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217. PMulranen@pressofac.com. Twitter @ACPressMulranen
